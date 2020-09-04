An offensive line prospect with a top-notch list of finalists is making his college commitment on Friday. William Parker will choose between Alabama, Florida, Louisville, Tennessee and Auburn live on CBS Sports HQ at 1 p.m. You can watch Wilson's announcement live at 1 p.m. in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 247Sports Crystal Ball suggests Tennessee is the favorite to land Parker, who attends Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Parker is a three-star prospect and the No. 34 offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

The 2020 Pearl-Cohn season has not started yet, but that's not hampered Parker, who assembled impressive tape as an underclassmen. Parker first received an offer from Tennessee two and a half years ago, according to 247Sports. He played left tackle on offense last season and also played defensive tackle for a team that finished 14-1 and as a state runner-up in its classification.

If Parker does pick Tennessee, he would be the Volunteers' 26th commitment of the 2020 cycle but just their third offensive lineman to commit as part of the class. The class is currently ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC. However, Alabama is believed to a strong contender to land the 6-foot-5, 325-pound player as well. Parker would be the Crimson Tide's fifth offensive line commitment of the 2021 cycle if he chooses Alabama.