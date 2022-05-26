Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, will make his college announcement on Thursday at 1 p.m. live on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Robinson is a three-star prospect and the No. 413 overall player in the current recruiting cycle. He had 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior in 2021. While Robinson's group of Power Five finalists is impressive, the 247Sports Crystal Ball has him leaning toward the Bruins and coach Chip Kelly.

"I'm excited and ready to go," Robinson said, via 247Sports. "I've seen all the schools and knew what I wanted to do. I was planning to wait until later in the summer but I know where I want to be and feel really good about it."

Robinson made an official visit to UCLA the weekend of May 13, the only official visit that he has taken. He also took an unofficial visit Tennessee the week prior. As with all commitments at this point, Robinson's decision will be non-binding, so it'll be interesting to see if he keeps his options open and takes more official visits during his senior year or shuts down his recruitment this afternoon once he makes his announcement.