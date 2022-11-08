Who's Playing

Ball State @ Toledo

Current Records: Ball State 5-4; Toledo 6-3

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rockets and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Glass Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Toledo and the Eastern Michigan Eagles clashed last week, but Toledo ultimately edged out the opposition 27-24. Toledo QB Tucker Gleason was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. Ball State beat Kent State 27-20. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. The Cardinals' RB Carson Steele did his thing and rushed for one TD and 192 yards on 29 carries.

The wins brought the Rockets up to 6-3 and Ball State to 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo comes into the game boasting the 24th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 189.4. Ball State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with only 208 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 36th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Ball State.