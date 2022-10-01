Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-3; Toledo 2-2

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Glass Bowl. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Chippewas might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road by a decisive 33-14 margin. No one had a standout game offensively for CMU, but they got scores from TE Joel Wilson and WR Finn Hogan.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Toledo had to settle for a 17-14 loss against the San Diego State Aztecs last week. Like CMU, Toledo didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from QB Dequan Finn and TE Jamal Turner.

CMU is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Chippewas are now 1-3 while the Rockets sit at 2-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: CMU enters the game with 302 passing yards per game on average, good for 21st best in the nation. But Toledo ranks 16th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 165.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Central Michigan.