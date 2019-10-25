Watch Toledo vs. E. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Toledo 4-3-0; E. Michigan 4-3-0

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Eastern Michigan and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. Eastern Michigan isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over Western Michigan last week, winning 34-27. QB Preston Hutchinson was slinging it as he passed for 357 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hutchinson this season. Hutchinson scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, Toledo was the 45-13 winner over Ball State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Toledo took a serious blow against Ball State, falling 52-14. The Rockets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.

Eastern Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Toledo's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets are stumbling into the contest with the eighth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 475.3 on average. The Eagles have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Toledo have won three out of their last four games against E. Michigan.