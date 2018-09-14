Watch Toledo vs. Miami (Fla.): TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)

Current records: Toledo 1-0; Miami (Fla.) 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Toledo will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next game against Miami (Fla.) at 12:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toledo and Miami (Fla.) will really light up the scoreboard.

Toledo took care of business in their home opener. They were fully in charge two weeks ago, breezing past VMI 66-3.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 416 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Miami (Fla.) put a hurting on Savannah St. to the tune of 77-0. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 1-1 and Toledo to 1-0. In their victory, Miami (Fla.) relied heavily on Lorenzo Lingard, who rushed for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns; a key strategy for Toledo will lie in finding a way to minimize his impact.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Glass Bowl, Ohio

Glass Bowl, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Rockets.

Last season, Toledo were 7-6-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they were 5-8-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.