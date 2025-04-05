Top-five running back recruit Deshonne Redeaux has made a decision on where he'll play college football, and a number of big names are in the running. Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington are all in consideration going into Saturday's 1 p.m. live ceremony on CBS Sports HQ, though the lean is that the Trojans are favored to land California's top rusher, per 247Sports' Blair Angulo.

You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The two-sport athlete from Westlake Village, California, has drawn comparisons to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, who exploded on the scene at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech. He runs track in high school, blazing his way through the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds.

"Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact," writes 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot."

Redeaux is focused on landing somewhere he can develop into a superstar both on and off the field, facilitating opportunities also to build his brand in this age of NIL. He has strong connections to coaches at all six schools under consideration. He wore an Oregon Ducks backpack in middle school and grew up with USC basketball star JuJu Watkins. His father, Russell, said that his family has paid for recruiting trips to Georgia three times.

"In the current environment, another thing we look for is what the surrounding cities and fan base can provide in terms of off-field exposure and building a brand," Russell Redeaux told 247Sports.