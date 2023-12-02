Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: App. State 8-4, Troy 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.75

What to Know

Troy is 1-6 against App. State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Troy comes in on nine and App. State on five.

Troy has more to be thankful for after their matchup against Southern Miss on Saturday. Troy took down Southern Miss 35-17.

Troy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chris Lewis led the charge by picking up 65 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 30 yards and a touchdown while completing 100% of his passes. Gunnar Watson was another key contributor, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, App. State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They put a hurting on Georgia Southern at home to the tune of 55-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead App. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joey Aguilar, who threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Aguilar has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 12 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Kanye Roberts, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries.

Troy pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for App. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-1 against the spread).

Troy came up short against App. State when the teams last played back in September of 2022, falling 32-28. Thankfully for Troy, Chase Brice (who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Troy is a 5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

App. State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Troy.