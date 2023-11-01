Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: South Alabama 4-4, Troy 6-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Troy is heading back home. The Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. South Alabama took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Troy gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took down Texas State 31-13.

Troy can attribute much of their success to Gunnar Watson, who threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a rushing scores. Another player making a difference was Jabre Barber, who picked up 160 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 33-20 to Louisiana. South Alabama gained 150 more yards on the day, but it was Louisiana that made the best of use of them.

Despite their defeat, South Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamaal Pritchett, who picked up 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of La'Damian Webb, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Jaguars dominated in the air and finished the game with 381 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Louisiana only passed for 145.

Troy's win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.33 points. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played South Alabama.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday's matchup: The Trojans have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 165.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jaguars struggle in that department as they've been even better at 168.8 per game. It's looking like Thursday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Troy is a 5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Alabama.