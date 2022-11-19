Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; Troy 8-2

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (1-1-2), but not for long. Louisiana-Monroe and the Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

After constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Georgia State Panthers 31-28.

Special teams collected 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe. K Calum Sutherland booted in three field goals, the longest a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game. Quae Drake's 70-yard punt return for touchdown should surely be counted as one of the game's standout moments.

Troy can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Army West Point Black Knights last week. The final score was a hard-fought 10-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Troy, but QB Gunnar Watson led the way with one touchdown.

The Warhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana-Monroe's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 4-6 and the Trojans to 8-2. Allowing an average of 35.90 points per game, Louisiana-Monroe hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 15-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy and Louisiana-Monroe both have one win in their last four games.