Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; Troy 8-2

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (1-1-2), but not for long. Louisiana-Monroe and the Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

After constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Georgia State Panthers 31-28.

Special teams collected 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe. K Calum Sutherland booted in three field goals, the longest a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game. Quae Drake's 70-yard punt return for touchdown should surely be counted as one of the game's standout moments.

Speaking of close games: the Army West Point Black Knights typically have all the answers at home, but last week Troy proved too difficult a challenge. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Troy made off with a 10-9 win over the Black Knights. No one had a standout game offensively for the Trojans, but QB Gunnar Watson led the way with one touchdown.

The Warhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana-Monroe's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 4-6 and Troy to 8-2. Allowing an average of 35.90 points per game, Louisiana-Monroe hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 15-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy and Louisiana-Monroe both have one win in their last four games.