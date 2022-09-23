Who's Playing

Marshall @ Troy

Current Records: Marshall 2-1; Troy 1-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Troy Trojans and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Troy didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 32-28 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Trojans, but they got scores from RB Kimani Vidal and RB DK Billingsley.

Meanwhile, Marshall fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. Marshall was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Marshall's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for two TDs and 157 yards on 24 carries.

Troy is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Troy at 1-2 and the Thundering Herd at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans rank eighth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 350.7 on average. Marshall has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the sixth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 263.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.