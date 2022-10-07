Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Troy

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-2; Troy 3-2

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Two weeks ago, Southern Miss narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Tulane Green Wave 27-24. The Golden Eagles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Zach Wilcke, who passed for two TDs and 194 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Jakarius Caston, who caught eight passes for one TD and 91 yards.

Meanwhile, Troy bagged a 34-27 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week. The Trojans relied on the efforts of WR Tez Johnson, who threw one touchdown in addition to catching six passes for one TD and 105 yards, and RB DK Billingsley, who rushed for one TD and 122 yards on 24 carries.

Southern Miss is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Southern Miss is now 2-2 while Troy sits at 3-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the contest with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for 21st best in the nation. As for the Trojans, they come into the game boasting the 14th most sacks in the nation at 15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -114

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won two out of their last three games against Southern Miss.