Who's Playing

Texas State @ Troy

Current Records: Texas State 3-3; Troy 4-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are 6-0 against the Texas State Bobcats since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Troy and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Troy strolled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 27-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Troy, but they got scores from RB Kimani Vidal, RB DK Billingsley, and WR Tez Johnson.

Troy's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 36-24 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. Texas State's WR Ashtyn Hawkins filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 105 yards. Hawkins had some trouble finding his footing against the James Madison Dukes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Special teams collected 12 points for Texas State. K Seth Keller delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Troy up to 4-2 and Texas State to 3-3. The Trojans are 2-1 after wins this season, the Bobcats 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 16-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last eight years.