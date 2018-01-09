WATCH: Try not to cry as son surprises dad with Georgia national championship tickets

This Bulldogs fan got the surprise of a lifetime

Anytime your favorite team makes its first national championship appearance in over 30 years, you have to go if you have the means. Fortunately for this Georgia fan, he'll have that opportunity to see Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama thanks to his son. 

Go ahead and watch the video below. Be prepared to feel all the feels watching this longtime Bulldogs fan get extremely emotional at the news.

These videos will never stop being the best, mostly because college football will never stop being the best. Also: nice touch with the dog wearing UGA gear. 

Wink of the CBS Eye to @mckelsey19

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories