WATCH: Try not to cry as son surprises dad with Georgia national championship tickets
This Bulldogs fan got the surprise of a lifetime
Anytime your favorite team makes its first national championship appearance in over 30 years, you have to go if you have the means. Fortunately for this Georgia fan, he'll have that opportunity to see Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama thanks to his son.
Go ahead and watch the video below. Be prepared to feel all the feels watching this longtime Bulldogs fan get extremely emotional at the news.
This morning I had the privilege of surprising my father with tickets to see our Georgia Bulldogs play in the 2018 #CFPlayoff National Championship Game. #GoDawgspic.twitter.com/rx1nuVk9II— Chance (@mckelsey19) January 7, 2018
These videos will never stop being the best, mostly because college football will never stop being the best. Also: nice touch with the dog wearing UGA gear.
Wink of the CBS Eye to @mckelsey19
