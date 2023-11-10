Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Tulsa 3-6, Tulane 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Tulsa is staring down a pretty large 23-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulsa is staggering into the match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Tulane will skip in buoyed by seven consecutive wins.

Tulsa fought the good fight in their overtime game against Charlotte on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 33-26 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. The defeat came about despite Tulsa having been up 17 in the second quarter.

Tulsa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown, and Cardell Williams who rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries.

Meanwhile, Tulane's game on Saturday was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 13-10 victory over East Carolina.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Michael Pratt led the charge by throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown. Makhi Hughes and his 105 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Tulane's win.

Tulsa's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for Tulane, their win was their ninth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which pushed their record up to 8-1.

While only Tulane took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Tulane, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Golden Hurricane have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 190.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Green Wave struggle in that department as they've been averaging 170.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Tulane is a big 23-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Tulane and Tulsa both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.