Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: UTSA 8-3, Tulane 10-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UTSA has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UTSA Roadrunners and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UTSA can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent contest on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 49-21 win over South Florida.

Frank Harris continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries, while also throwing for 411 yards and three touchdowns. Joshua Cephus was another key contributor, picking up 163 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tulane came tearing into Saturday's game with nine straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past FAU with points to spare, taking the game 24-8. 24 seems to be a good number for Tulane as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Tulane got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Michael Pratt out in front who threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Chris Brazzell II, who picked up 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding FAU to a paltry 234 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Tulane's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out five times before it was all said and done. FAU's QB won't forget Darius Hodges anytime soon given Hodges sacked him twice.

UTSA's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.3 points per game. As for Tulane, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

Tulane and UTSA pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with Tulane going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's contest: The Roadrunners have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 174.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Green Wave struggle in that department as they've been averaging 161.8 per game. It's looking like Friday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Tulane is a 3-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52 points.

