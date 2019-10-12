Watch Tulane vs. Connecticut: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Tulane vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: Tulane 4-1-0; Connecticut 1-4-0
What to Know
Connecticut is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.80 points per game before their next game. Connecticut and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Huskies stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Huskies last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 48-22 punch to the gut against South Florida. QB Mike Beaudry had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, Tulane was successful in their previous meeting against Army, and they didn't afford Army any payback this time around. Tulane took their contest against Army 42-33. The victory was familiar territory for the Green Wave, who now have three in a row.
Tulane's win lifted them to 4-1 while Connecticut's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Green Wave enter the game with 283.4 rushing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 308.2 on average. So the Connecticut squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a big 34-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 35-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Tulane and Connecticut both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 26, 2016 - Tulane 38 vs. Connecticut 13
- Nov 07, 2015 - Connecticut 7 vs. Tulane 3
