Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 6-2; Tulane 5-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 1-4 against the Memphis Tigers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Green Wave will take on Memphis at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium after a week off. The Tigers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tulane will be looking to regain their footing.

Tulane fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-24. Tulane was up 14 to nothing at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Stephon Huderson, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 25 carries. Huderson had some trouble finding his footing against the Army West Point Black Knights three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Tulane defensive unit accumulated four sacks. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Memphis and the Navy Midshipmen last week, but the Tigers stepped up in the second half for a 10-7 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Midshipmen made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but they got one touchdown from QB Brady White.

The Green Wave are now 5-5 while Memphis sits at 6-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane enters the matchup with 33 sacks, good for third best in the nation. Less enviably, Memphis is fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 313.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Green Wave, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won four out of their last five games against Tulane.