Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: Tulane 5-3; Tulsa 2-6

What to Know

Tulsa lost both of their matches to Tulane last season, on scores of 62-28 and 24-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Tulsa and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

It's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask the Golden Hurricane, the unfortunate recipient of a 42-41 loss at the hands of Memphis last week. A silver lining for the Golden Hurricane was the play of RB Corey Taylor II, who rushed for 85 yards and three TDs on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 41-38 to Navy. The Green Wave got a solid performance out of QB Justin McMillan, who passed for 290 yards and three TDs on 29 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The Golden Hurricane are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulsa is fifth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season. To make matters even worse for Tulsa, Tulane enters the matchup with 23 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Tulane's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.98

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Tulane and Tulsa both have two wins in their last four games.