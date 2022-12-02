Who's Playing

No. 22 UCF @ No. 19 Tulane

Current Records: UCF 9-3; Tulane 9-2

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UCF Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 3 of 2015. Tulane and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Green Wave came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, sneaking past 27-24. RB Tyjae Spears had a stellar game for Tulane as he rushed for two TDs and 181 yards on 35 carries.

Speaking of close games: UCF picked up a 46-39 victory over the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. UCF's QB John Rhys Plumlee was on fire, passing for one TD and 73 yards on nine attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 133 yards. Plumlee had some trouble finding his footing against the Navy Midshipmen last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Green Wave going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tulane is now 9-2 while the Knights sit at 9-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulane enters the matchup with only 182.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. As for UCF, they rank 11th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won five out of their last six games against Tulane.