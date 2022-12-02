Who's Playing
No. 22 UCF @ No. 19 Tulane
Current Records: UCF 9-3; Tulane 9-2
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UCF Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 3 of 2015. Tulane and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Green Wave came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, sneaking past 27-24. RB Tyjae Spears had a stellar game for Tulane as he rushed for two TDs and 181 yards on 35 carries.
Speaking of close games: UCF picked up a 46-39 victory over the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. UCF's QB John Rhys Plumlee was on fire, passing for one TD and 73 yards on nine attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 133 yards. Plumlee had some trouble finding his footing against the Navy Midshipmen last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Green Wave going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Tulane is now 9-2 while the Knights sit at 9-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulane enters the matchup with only 182.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. As for UCF, they rank 11th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UCF have won five out of their last six games against Tulane.
- Nov 12, 2022 - UCF 38 vs. Tulane 31
- Nov 06, 2021 - UCF 14 vs. Tulane 10
- Oct 24, 2020 - UCF 51 vs. Tulane 34
- Nov 23, 2019 - UCF 34 vs. Tulane 31
- Nov 05, 2016 - UCF 37 vs. Tulane 6
- Oct 03, 2015 - Tulane 45 vs. UCF 31