Tulsa defeated Tulane in double overtime on Thursday thanks to a couple of incredible plays that saved the Golden Hurricane from an upset, the first of which came in the dying embers of the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave scored a touchdown in five plays to go up 21-14 with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. Tulsa was able to get a decent drive of its own but found itself stalled at its opponents' 37-yard line with only six seconds left to score a game-tying touchdown. On the final play of regulation, third string quarterback David Brin dropped back, rolled to his right and chucked a Hail Mary ball into the end zone. Despite there being a crowd of players in the area, J.C. Santana was able to reach up and make the grab to complete the incredible play with the clock reaching 0:00.

The two sides went into overtime and traded field goals to knot things up at 24-24 and end the first overtime period. It looked to be a potentially long night for two offenses that looked to be running out of gas.

When the second overtime started, Tulane drove the ball down 22 yards to the Tulsa 3-yard line and looked to get the first score of the new period. However, linebacker Zaven Collins became the hero for the Golden Hurricane with not only the interception, but also the 96-yard return to seal the stunning victory for his team.

Tulsa entered the Thursday night game ranked No. 25 in the country and riding a four-game winning streak that was extended to five games thanks to incredible plays on both sides of the ball in clutch moments.