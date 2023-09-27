Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Temple 2-2, Tulsa 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Temple has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Temple is expected to lose this one by four points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After soaring to 41 points the game before, Temple faltered in their match on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Miami (FL) at home and fell 41-7.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Owls weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 11 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Miami (FL) rushed for 323.

Meanwhile, Tulsa beat Northern Illinois 22-14 on Saturday.

Nobody from Tulsa had a standout game, but they still got scores from Anthony Watkins and Tahj Gary.

The loss dropped Temple back to even at 2-2. As for the opposition, The victory got Tulsa back to even at 2-2.

Temple came up short against Tulsa in their previous matchup last October, falling 27-16. Can Temple avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulsa is a 4-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa and Temple both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.