Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Tulsa

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1; Tulsa 2-2

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to right the ship.

Tulsa came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, falling 35-27. Despite the defeat, Tulsa got a solid performance out of WR Isaiah Epps, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati made easy work of the Indiana Hoosiers last week and carried off a 45-24 victory. The team accrued 38 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Bearcats' WR Tyler Scott was on fire, catching ten passes for three TDs and 185 yards. Ben Bryant's 75-yard touchdown toss to Scott in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Hoosiers' offensive line to sack QB Connor Bazelak five times for a total loss of 49 yards. Leading the way was LB Ivan Pace Jr. and his 2.5 sacks. Pace Jr. now has 4.5 sacks this season.

The Golden Hurricane are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tulsa is now 2-2 while Cincinnati sits at 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulsa comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the nation at 358.5. Cincinnati has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 20 overall offensive touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last five games against Tulsa.