Watch Tulsa vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Tulsa (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Tulsa 3-7; Houston 3-7

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tulsa and the Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tulsa has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Golden Hurricane came out on top in a nail-biter against the UCF Knights two weeks ago, sneaking past 34-31. No one had a big game offensively for the Golden Hurricane, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Keenen Johnson, WR Sam Crawford Jr., and RB Shamari Brooks.

Tulsa's defense was a presence, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Reggie Robinson II and S Cristian Williams.

Meanwhile, Houston ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Tigers when they played last week, losing 45-27. QB Clayton Tune put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 65 yards on the ground on ten carries and accumulated 157 passing yards. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Tune's 68-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Tulsa's win lifted them to 3-7 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the eighth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 28 on the season. Houston has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 28 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Tulsa.