Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Jacksonville State 3-0; Tulsa 1-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The Gamecocks made easy work of the Murray State Racers last week and carried off a 34-3 win.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Tulsa sidestepped the Northern Illinois Huskies for a 38-35 victory. Tulsa QB Davis Brin was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 322 yards on 33 attempts.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 3-0 and the Golden Hurricane to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Jacksonville State and Tulsa clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.