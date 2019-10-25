Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Tulsa vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 2-5-0; Memphis 6-1-0
What to Know
Memphis is 3-1 against Tulsa since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Memphis and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Tigers won both of their matches against Tulsa last season (41-14 and 47-21) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Memphis decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 109 yards in penalties. They were the clear victors by a 47-17 margin over Tulane. RB Kenneth Gainwell went supernova for Memphis as he picked up 104 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught nine passes for 203 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Gainwell has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Gainwell finished with two receiving touchdowns, the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane were the 40-37 winners over Cincinnati when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Golden Hurricane took a 24-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. The Golden Hurricane can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Memphis' win lifted them to 6-1 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Hurricane are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Golden Hurricane, the Tigers rank ninth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 168.7 on average. So the Tulsa squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Memphis have won three out of their last four games against Tulsa.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Memphis 47 vs. Tulsa 21
- Nov 03, 2017 - Memphis 41 vs. Tulsa 14
- Oct 29, 2016 - Tulsa 59 vs. Memphis 30
- Oct 23, 2015 - Memphis 66 vs. Tulsa 42
Watch This Game Live
-
