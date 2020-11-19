Who's Playing

Tulane @ No. 25 Tulsa

Current Records: Tulane 5-4; Tulsa 4-1

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Green Wave skips in on three wins and Tulsa on four.

Everything went Tulane's way against the Army West Point Black Knights last week as they made off with a 38-12 victory. Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Michael Pratt led the charge as he passed for two TDs and 197 yards on 27 attempts.

Tulsa decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 82 penalty yards. They managed a 28-24 win over the SMU Mustangs. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-7 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Tulsa was WR Josh Johnson, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 101 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Green Wave are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Tulane to 5-4 and the Golden Hurricane to 4-1. Tulane has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.67 points per game. We'll see if Tulsa can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Hurricane, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulane have won three out of their last five games against Tulsa.