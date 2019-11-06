Watch Tulsa vs. UCF: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Tulsa vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. UCF (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 2-7; UCF 7-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. UCF and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. UCF is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Tulsa is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
The Knights strolled past Houston with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 44-29. QB Dillon Gabriel had a stellar game for UCF as he passed for 298 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.
UCF's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Clayton Tune and got past Houston's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 32 yards. Leading the way was DL Brendon Hayes and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, Tulsa came up short against Tulane, falling 38-26. A silver lining for the Golden Hurricane was the play of WR Keylon Stokes, who caught three passes for 78 yards and one TD.
UCF's win lifted them to 7-2 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Hurricane are stumbling into the game with the fourth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 25 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Golden Hurricane, the Knights enter the matchup with 25 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in UCF's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Series History
Tulsa have won both of the games they've played against UCF in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - Tulsa 35 vs. UCF 20
- Nov 07, 2015 - Tulsa 45 vs. UCF 30
