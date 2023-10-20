Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Memphis 4-2, UAB 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UAB gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 41-20 punch to the gut against UTSA.

The losing side was boosted by Jermaine Brown Jr., who picked up 116 receiving yards, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against Tulane on Friday and fell 31-21.

Memphis' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Seth Henigan, who threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and Demeer Blankumsee who picked up 108 receiving yards and a touchdown. Roc Taylor also helped out as he racked up 108 receiving yards.

UAB's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-5. As for Memphis, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be UAB's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 61 points.

