Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ UAB

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-0; UAB 1-1

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the UAB Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Protective Stadium. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while UAB will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 28-28 at the half for Georgia Southern and the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, but Georgia Southern stepped up in the second half for a 45-42 victory. RB Gerald Green had a stellar game for Georgia Southern as he rushed for two TDs and 132 yards on ten carries. Green's longest run was for 67 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but UAB was not quite the Liberty Flames' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Blazers came up short against the Flames, falling 21-14. QB Dylan Hopkins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 114 yards on 15 attempts.

UAB's loss took them down to 1-1 while Georgia Southern's victory pulled them up to 2-0. Giving up four turnovers, UAB had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Eagles can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.