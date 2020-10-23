Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ UAB

Current Records: Louisiana 3-0; UAB 3-1

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the UAB Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Legion Field. Louisiana won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns suffered a bitter loss last Wednesday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Louisiana fell just short of Coastal Carolina by a score of 30-27. The game was a 13-13 toss-up at halftime, but Louisiana was outplayed the rest of the way. Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Levi Lewis, who passed for one TD and 173 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 84 yards. Lewis' longest run was for 51 yards in the fourth quarter.

A well-balanced attack led UAB over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Blazers blew past WKU 37-14. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UAB had established a 34-14 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB DeWayne McBride, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on ten carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Special teams collected 13 points for UAB. K Matt Quinn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Louisiana going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Louisiana is now a perfect 3-0 while the Blazers sit at 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin' Cajuns rank 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. But UAB enters the contest with nine passing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a 3-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blazers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.