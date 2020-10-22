Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ UAB

Current Records: Louisiana 3-0; UAB 3-1

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UAB Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Legion Field. UAB should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Ragin' Cajuns will be looking to right the ship.

Louisiana scored first but ultimately less than the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in their matchup last Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Louisiana as they fell 30-27 to Coastal Carolina. The game was a 13-13 toss-up at halftime, but Louisiana was outplayed the rest of the way. QB Levi Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 173 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 84 yards. Lewis' longest run was for 51 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Blazers' strategy against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week. UAB took their contest against WKU by a conclusive 37-14 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UAB had established a 34-14 advantage. Their RB DeWayne McBride looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 131 yards on ten carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Special teams collected 13 points for UAB. K Matt Quinn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Louisiana going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Ragin' Cajuns are now a perfect 3-0 while the Blazers sit at 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana enters the matchup with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. But UAB comes into the game boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at nine. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.