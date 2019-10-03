Watch UAB vs. Rice: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UAB vs. Rice football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. Rice (away)
Current Records: UAB 3-1-0; Rice 0-5-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as Rice and UAB will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. Rice stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Rice scored first but ultimately less than Louisiana Tech in their matchup on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Rice as they fell 23-20 to Louisiana Tech. Rice's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Aston Walter, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Walter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their contest last week, UAB was humbled. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 20-13 loss against Western Kentucky. UAB's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rice are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 282 on average. But the Blazers come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 266.30. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
UAB have won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last three years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - UAB 42 vs. Rice 0
- Nov 04, 2017 - UAB 52 vs. Rice 21
