Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch UCF vs. Cincinnati football game

Who's Playing

UCF Knights (home) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (away)

Current records: UCF 9-0; Cincinnati 9-1

What to Know

On Saturday UCF will take on Cincinnati at 9:00 p.m. UCF know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Cincinnati like a good challenge.

UCF were able to grind out a solid victory over Navy last week, winning 35-24. McKenzie Milton was the offensive standout of the match for UCF, as he picked up 62 yards on the ground on 7 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against South Florida last Saturday; they left with a three-game streak. Cincinnati took their match against South Florida 35-23.

Their wins bumped UCF to 9-0 and Cincinnati to 9-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ABC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $64.50

Prediction

The Knights are a big 7 point favorite against the Bearcats.

This season, UCF are 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

UCF have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.

  • 2017 - Cincinnati Bearcats 23 vs. UCF Knights 51
  • 2016 - UCF Knights 24 vs. Cincinnati Bearcats 3
  • 2015 - Cincinnati Bearcats 52 vs. UCF Knights 7
