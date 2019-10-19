Watch UCF vs. East Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UCF vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
UCF (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Current Records: UCF 4-2-0; East Carolina 3-3-0
What to Know
East Carolina fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on UCF at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Stadium after a week off. The Pirates lost both of their matches to UCF last season, on scores of 63-21 and 37-10, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
East Carolina was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Temple two weeks ago. East Carolina fell to Temple 27-17. East Carolina got a solid performance out of WR C.J. Johnson, who caught eight passes for 100 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Johnson's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, if UCF was riding high off their 56-21 takedown of Connecticut three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Knights fell just short of Cincinnati by a score of 27-24. The Knights were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Cincinnati apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: East Carolina is 12th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Pirates, the Knights rank third in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 544.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in UCF's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Knights are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
UCF have won three out of their last four games against East Carolina.
- Oct 20, 2018 - UCF 37 vs. East Carolina 10
- Oct 14, 2017 - UCF 63 vs. East Carolina 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - UCF 47 vs. East Carolina 29
- Nov 19, 2015 - East Carolina 44 vs. UCF 7
Watch This Game Live
