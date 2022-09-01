Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ UCF
Last Season Records: UCF 9-4; South Carolina State 7-5
What to Know
The UCF Knights will play against a Division II opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Gasparilla Bowl, UCF is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Series History
UCF have won both of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - UCF 38 vs. South Carolina State 0
- Sep 03, 2016 - UCF 38 vs. South Carolina State 0