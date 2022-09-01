Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ UCF

Last Season Records: UCF 9-4; South Carolina State 7-5

What to Know

The UCF Knights will play against a Division II opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Gasparilla Bowl, UCF is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Series History

UCF have won both of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.