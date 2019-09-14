Watch UCF vs. Stanford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 17 UCF (home) vs. Stanford (away)

Current Records: UCF 2-0-0; Stanford 1-1-0

What to Know

Stanford will square off against UCF on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Stanford, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The last time they met, the Cardinal were the 17-3 winner over USC. Last Saturday? They had no such luck. The Cardinal suffered a grim 20-45 defeat to USC. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Cameron Scarlett, who rushed for 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, UCF ran circles around FAU, and the extra yardage (578 yards vs. 287 yards) paid off. Everything went UCF's way against FAU as they made off with a 48-14 victory. That's another feather in the cap for UCF, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

UCF's win lifted them to 2-0 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if the Knights can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinal can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of UCF's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Odds

The Knights are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Cardinal.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 7.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 12, 2015 - Stanford 31 vs. UCF 7

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 89 degrees.