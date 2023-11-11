Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ No. 19 UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Arizona State 2-7, UCLA 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UCLA and Arizona State are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. The timing is sure in UCLA's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Arizona State has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored UCLA last Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 27-10 to Arizona.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 38 points the game before, Arizona State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 55-3 loss at the hands of Utah. Arizona State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Sun Devils weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 43 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Utah rushed for 352.

The losses dropped UCLA to 6-3 and Arizona State to 2-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be Arizona State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3-1 against the spread).

UCLA strolled past Arizona State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a score of 50-36. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Arizona State's Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and also picked up 89 receiving yards. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for UCLA to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UCLA is a big 17-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

UCLA and Arizona State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.