Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: California 5-6, UCLA 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Rose Bowl. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, California was able to grind out a solid win over Stanford, taking the game 27-15. The victory made it back-to-back wins for California.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Trond Grizzell, who picked up 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last contest, UCLA made sure to put some points up on the board against USC on Saturday. UCLA strolled past USC with points to spare, taking the game 38-20.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to TJ Harden, who rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Harden was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 58 yards. Another player making a difference was Ethan Garbers, who threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to UCLA's defense and their four sacks. Leading the way was Laiatu Latu and his two sacks.

California's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for UCLA, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Golden Bears have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 186.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bruins struggle in that department as they've been even better at 201.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UCLA is a big 9-point favorite against California, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 8 games against California.