Watch UCLA vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Arizona Wildcats (away)
Current records: UCLA 1-5; Arizona 3-4
What to Know
On Saturday UCLA take on Arizona at 10:30 p.m. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Everything went UCLA's way against California last Saturday as they made off with a 37-7 win. The win was a breath of fresh air for UCLA as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Arizona came into their this week averaging 30.33 points per game, but Arizona fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They have to be aching after a bruising 10-42 loss to Utah. Arizona were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.
UCLA ended up a good deal behind Arizona when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 30-47. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bruins are a big 8 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, UCLA are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 2-3-1 against the spread
Series History
UCLA have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.
- 2017 - Arizona Wildcats 47 vs. UCLA Bruins 30
- 2016 - UCLA Bruins 45 vs. Arizona Wildcats 24
- 2015 - Arizona Wildcats 30 vs. UCLA Bruins 56
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to beat Bama, real CFP contenders
It's time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about the 2018 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a dialed-in Michigan expert
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football.
-
The Six Pack: Best picks in Week 8
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Colorado State vs. Boise State picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado State vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury