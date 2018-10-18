Watch UCLA vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Arizona Wildcats (away)

Current records: UCLA 1-5; Arizona 3-4

What to Know

On Saturday UCLA take on Arizona at 10:30 p.m. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Everything went UCLA's way against California last Saturday as they made off with a 37-7 win. The win was a breath of fresh air for UCLA as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Arizona came into their this week averaging 30.33 points per game, but Arizona fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They have to be aching after a bruising 10-42 loss to Utah. Arizona were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.

UCLA ended up a good deal behind Arizona when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 30-47. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bruins are a big 8 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, UCLA are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 2-3-1 against the spread

Series History

UCLA have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.