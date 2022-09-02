Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ UCLA

Last Season Records: UCLA 8-4; Bowling Green 4-8

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Rose Bowl to kick off their 2022 seasons. UCLA was on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Bowling Green struggled last year, ending up 4-8.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins were 16th best in the nation (top 6%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 31. Less enviably, the Falcons ranked 19th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 30 (bottom 93%). We'll see if their defense can keep UCLA's running backs out of the end zone.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.