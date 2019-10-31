Watch UCLA vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: UCLA 3-5; Colorado 3-5

What to Know

Colorado and UCLA are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Colorado and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The Buffaloes didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-31 to USC on Friday. Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Steven Montez, who passed for 324 yards and three TDs on 43 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Montez's 71-yard TD bomb to in the. Montez scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, after losing to Arizona State the last time they met, the Bruins decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Bruins took their matchup against Arizona State 42-32. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.

UCLA's win lifted them to 3-5 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll find out if UCLA can add another positive mark to their record or if Colorado can shake off the loss and take the spring out of UCLA's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

UCLA and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.