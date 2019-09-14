Watch UCLA vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: UCLA 0-2-0; Oklahoma 2-0-0

What to Know

Oklahoma have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against UCLA at 8 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. Oklahoma doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 23.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, the Sooners turned the game against South Dakota into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 744 yards to 332. The Sooners put a hurting on South Dakota to the tune of 70-14. QB Jalen Hurts did work as he passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored UCLA, but luck did not. They fell to San Diego State 14-23. This makes it the second loss in a row for UCLA.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 2-0 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. UCLA is fourth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 239.50 on average. On the other hand, the Sooners enter the matchup with 709.50 yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. So, the UCLA squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Odds

The Sooners are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sooners, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 21.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 71

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 08, 2018 - Oklahoma 49 vs. UCLA 21

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 97 degrees.