Who's Playing

No. 15 USC @ UCLA

Current Records: USC 4-0; UCLA 3-2

What to Know

The USC Trojans are 4-1 against the UCLA Bruins since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. USC and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Trojans made easy work of the Washington State Cougars this past Sunday and carried off a 38-13 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-6. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Kedon Slovis, who passed for five TDs and 287 yards on 32 attempts, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who snatched four receiving TDs. Slovis hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Utes three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UCLA picked up a 25-18 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils last week. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. UCLA relied on the efforts of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for one TD and 192 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards, and RB Brittain Brown, who picked up 94 yards on the ground on seven carries. Brown's longest run was for 66 yards in the second quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Trojans going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered a 13-point spread this past Sunday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

USC is now a perfect 4-0 while the Bruins sit at 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: USC comes into the game boasting the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. As for UCLA, they rank ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

USC have won four out of their last five games against UCLA.