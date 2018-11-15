Watch UCLA vs. USC: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)

Current records: UCLA 2-8; USC 5-5

What to Know

UCLA is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will square off against USC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was a hard-fought contest, but UCLA had to settle for a 31-28 loss against Arizona St. last Saturday. UCLA's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three losses in a row.

Meanwhile, USC had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 15-14 to California.

UCLA didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-23 to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.