Watch UCLA vs. USC: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)
Current records: UCLA 2-8; USC 5-5
What to Know
UCLA is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will square off against USC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was a hard-fought contest, but UCLA had to settle for a 31-28 loss against Arizona St. last Saturday. UCLA's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, USC had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 15-14 to California.
UCLA didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-23 to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
USC has won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - USC Trojans 28 vs. UCLA Bruins 23
- 2016 - UCLA Bruins 14 vs. USC Trojans 36
- 2015 - USC Trojans 40 vs. UCLA Bruins 21
