Who's Playing
South Florida Bulls @ UConn Huskies
Current Records: South Florida 3-4, UConn 1-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
South Florida is 5-0 against UConn since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The South Florida Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 3:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn does have the home-field advantage, but South Florida is expected to win by two points.
The point spread may have favored South Florida last Saturday, but the final result did not. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 56-14 bruising that FAU dished out on Saturday. South Florida was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.
Despite the defeat, South Florida had strong showings from Nay'Quan Wright, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and Byrum Brown, who threw for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, UConn's seven-game losing streak dating back to last season finally came to an end two weeks ago. They came out on top against Rice by a score of 38-31. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:33 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.
Ta'Quan Roberson was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. UConn also got a significant boost from Victor Rosa, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 89 yards.
UConn's victory bumped their season record to 1-5 while South Florida's loss dropped theirs to 3-4.
UConn is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).
Odds
South Florida is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 54.5 points.
Series History
South Florida has won all of the games they've played against UConn in the last 8 years.
- Oct 05, 2019 - South Florida 48 vs. UConn 22
- Oct 20, 2018 - South Florida 38 vs. UConn 30
- Nov 04, 2017 - South Florida 37 vs. UConn 20
- Oct 15, 2016 - South Florida 42 vs. UConn 27
- Oct 17, 2015 - South Florida 28 vs. UConn 20