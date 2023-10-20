Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: South Florida 3-4, UConn 1-5

What to Know

South Florida is 5-0 against UConn since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The South Florida Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 3:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn does have the home-field advantage, but South Florida is expected to win by two points.

The point spread may have favored South Florida last Saturday, but the final result did not. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 56-14 bruising that FAU dished out on Saturday. South Florida was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Despite the defeat, South Florida had strong showings from Nay'Quan Wright, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and Byrum Brown, who threw for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UConn's seven-game losing streak dating back to last season finally came to an end two weeks ago. They came out on top against Rice by a score of 38-31. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:33 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.

Ta'Quan Roberson was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. UConn also got a significant boost from Victor Rosa, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 89 yards.

UConn's victory bumped their season record to 1-5 while South Florida's loss dropped theirs to 3-4.

UConn is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

South Florida is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against UConn in the last 8 years.