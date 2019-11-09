Watch UL-Monroe vs. Georgia State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UL-Monroe (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: UL-Monroe 3-5; Georgia State 6-2

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 5 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Georgia State and the Troy Trojans two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Georgia State wrapped it up with a 52-33 win. RB Tra Barnett went supernova for the Panthers as he rushed for 242 yards and two TDs on 34 carries.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe might have drawn first blood against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week, but it was the Arkansas State Red Wolves who got the last laugh. UL-Monroe came up short against Arkansas State, falling 48-41. The Warhawks might have lost, but man -- QB Caleb Evans was a total machine. He rushed for 148 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Evans' performance made up for a slower game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers three weeks ago. Evans scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.

The UL-Monroe defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Georgia State's victory lifted them to 6-2 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warhawks are sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 235.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warhawks, the Panthers rank 10th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 257.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against UL-Monroe.