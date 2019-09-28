Watch UL-Monroe vs. South Alabama: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. South Alabama football game
Who's Playing
UL-Monroe (home) vs. South Alabama (away)
Current Records: UL-Monroe 1-2-0; South Alabama 1-3-0
What to Know
South Alabama is staring down a pretty large 15-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as South Alabama and UL-Monroe will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Jaguars found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-3 punch to the gut against UAB last week. QB Tylan Morton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 76 yards on ten attempts.
Meanwhile, the day started off rough for UL-Monroe, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 72-20 loss at the hands of Iowa State. UL-Monroe was down by 48-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two stats to keep an eye on: South Alabama are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 322.50 on average. But UL-Monroe is fourth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 540.70 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Warhawks are a big 15-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
UL-Monroe have won two out of their last three games against South Alabama.
- Nov 10, 2018 - UL-Monroe 38 vs. South Alabama 10
- Oct 21, 2017 - South Alabama 33 vs. UL-Monroe 23
- Nov 05, 2016 - UL-Monroe 42 vs. South Alabama 35
