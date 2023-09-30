Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: App. State 2-2, UL Monroe 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

The UL Monroe Warhawks will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the App. State Mountaineers at 8:00 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. While the odds are definitely not in UL Monroe's favor, at least they'll be on their home field in front of their own fans.

Last Saturday, UL Monroe took a serious blow against Texas A&M, falling 47-3. UL Monroe was in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 27-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Warhawks weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 95 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Texas A&M passed for 399.

Meanwhile, App. State might have drawn first blood against Wyoming on Saturday, but it was Wyoming who got the last laugh. App. State fell just short of Wyoming by a score of 22-19.

Special teams played a big role in the game for App. State, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Michael Hughes: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another on an extra-point kick. His longest was a 50-yard strike in the second quarter.

UL Monroe's record now sits at 2-1. The defeat dropped App. State back to even at 2-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are among the best in the rush game. The Warhawks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 206.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Mountaineers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 202.5 per game. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

App. State is a big 13.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

App. State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UL Monroe.